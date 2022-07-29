Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $1.10 Million in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,540,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 368,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,605,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after buying an additional 282,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %
DVAX opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.33. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
