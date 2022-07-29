Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,894,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 568,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,626,000 after acquiring an additional 39,763 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $23.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $35.35.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

