Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PENN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of PENN opened at $34.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $86.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

