Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PENN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
Penn National Gaming Stock Performance
Shares of PENN opened at $34.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $86.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.