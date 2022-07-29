Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 10,000 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 2,250.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 34,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 32,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,163,000.

NYSEARCA:CHIQ opened at $21.63 on Friday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44.

Global X China Consumer ETF Profile

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

