Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 1,161 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.03.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

