Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 3,014 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CGI by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CGI by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.84. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.76 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.13.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

