Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 5,956 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

