Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $304,119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after buying an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,498,000 after buying an additional 479,083 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,286,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 784,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,002,000 after buying an additional 369,374 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $137.48 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.85.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

