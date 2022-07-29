Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,484,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,964,000 after buying an additional 150,462 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 760,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 75,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 190,114 shares during the period.

NYSE ELAN opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

