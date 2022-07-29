Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,860,000 after buying an additional 27,369 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 64,643 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $7,478,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.15. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

