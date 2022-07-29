Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 3,015 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 60,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $104.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.58 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.45.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

