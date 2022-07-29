Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 392 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $105.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.97. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $220.51.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Citigroup raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.86.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,805.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

