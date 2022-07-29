Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 546 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $207,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,031,563.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $207,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,031,563.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $727,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,851 over the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.53.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.69. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.03 and a 1-year high of $404.35.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

