Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 546 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications
In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $207,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,031,563.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $207,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,031,563.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $727,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,851 over the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Zoom Video Communications Price Performance
Shares of ZM stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.69. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.03 and a 1-year high of $404.35.
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zoom Video Communications Profile
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zoom Video Communications (ZM)
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.