Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 958 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $116.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.29.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 2.2 %

RL stock opened at $97.34 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $86.54 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.32 and its 200-day moving average is $106.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

