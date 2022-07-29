Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,103,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,942,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 224,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 224,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,221.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,036,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 384,157 shares of company stock worth $6,265,250. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

KYMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

KYMR stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.25. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.