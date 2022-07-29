Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,103,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,942,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 224,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 224,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,221.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,036,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 384,157 shares of company stock worth $6,265,250. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
KYMR stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.25. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
