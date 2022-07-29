Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Covea Finance bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WCN stock opened at $130.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.29. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $145.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WCN. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

