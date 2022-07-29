Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 34.8% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $130.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.41.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

