Barclays (LON:BARC) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BARC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 267 ($3.22) price target on Barclays in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.13) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 245 ($2.95) price target on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on Barclays in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 248.25 ($2.99).

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Up 3.3 %

BARC stock opened at GBX 155.24 ($1.87) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 167.29. The firm has a market cap of £25.63 billion and a PE ratio of 442.17. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65).

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Barclays

In other Barclays news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.95), for a total transaction of £185,872.32 ($223,942.55).

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.