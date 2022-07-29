Barclays Trims Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Target Price to $79.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.26.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 716,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 34,473,254 shares of company stock worth $1,977,289,204. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

