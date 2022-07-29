Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €60.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €82.00 ($83.67) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €60.70 ($61.94) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €42.55 ($43.42) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion and a PE ratio of 7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.40. Basf has a 1 year low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a 1 year high of €69.52 ($70.94).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

