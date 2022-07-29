Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $20,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

NYSE BDX opened at $243.91 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

