Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 1,275 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD opened at $299.63 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $307.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.61 and a 200-day moving average of $313.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

