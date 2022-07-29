Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 164 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 367 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Greycroft LP bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.04.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $85.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.14 and a 52-week high of $399.48.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

