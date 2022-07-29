Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 933 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 509.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000.
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of HYLS stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62.
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend
