Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.28.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

Cigna Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,740 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,935. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $273.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.14. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $282.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.