Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 1,082 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 9,016.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,915,000 after buying an additional 4,072,919 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,021,000 after buying an additional 3,955,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,722,000 after buying an additional 1,836,533 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 87.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,800,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,279,000 after buying an additional 1,304,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at $43,141,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

NYSE OSH opened at $29.00 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Transactions at Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 40,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $1,118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,543,270 shares in the company, valued at $43,165,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,013,270 shares in the company, valued at $38,070,935.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 40,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,543,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,165,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,368 shares of company stock worth $10,902,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

Oak Street Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

See Also

