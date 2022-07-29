Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 119 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sempra by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,723,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,733,000 after purchasing an additional 118,996 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sempra by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,388,000 after purchasing an additional 466,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $788,094,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,123,000 after purchasing an additional 222,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.22.

Shares of SRE opened at $163.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

