Benjamin Edwards Inc. Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $164.57 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.70. The firm has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

