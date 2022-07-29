Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.7% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $61.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.