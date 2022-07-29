Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $44,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after purchasing an additional 416,048 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,928,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,464,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after buying an additional 171,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $126.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

