Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MFC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

