Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 282.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,102,000 after purchasing an additional 90,680 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,085,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $185.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

