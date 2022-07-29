Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $38,000 in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,140,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,112,000 after purchasing an additional 436,621 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 406.8% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 160,890 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,411 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 64,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71.

