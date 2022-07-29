Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 92,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 87.5% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,061.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at $383,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $25.32 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

