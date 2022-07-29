Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New $40,000 Investment in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 3,728.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 20,991 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Trading Up 1.3 %

AI opened at $18.54 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AI. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on C3.ai to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $35,424.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,355 shares of company stock valued at $76,773. 52.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About C3.ai

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

