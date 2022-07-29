Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 459.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1,149.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor Trading Up 6.1 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

F stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

