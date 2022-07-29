Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $32,000 Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Edward Jones downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.40.

Duke Realty Stock Performance

DRE stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.73. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

