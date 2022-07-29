Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $63,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $231.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.26 and its 200-day moving average is $236.97.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

