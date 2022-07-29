Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 5,883 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,070 shares of company stock valued at $372,727. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hormel Foods Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

NYSE HRL opened at $49.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

