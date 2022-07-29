Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 48,530 Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natuzzi in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Natuzzi stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Natuzzi S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

