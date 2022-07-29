Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,821,679,000 after acquiring an additional 304,991 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,987,897,000 after buying an additional 427,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Trading Up 2.7 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $403.50 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $391.47 and a 200-day moving average of $432.00. The firm has a market cap of $188.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

