Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $208,732,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Plug Power by 612.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,355,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Plug Power by 270.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,349,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,689 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,629,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PLUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Plug Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.