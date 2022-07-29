Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 150 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 76.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey stock opened at $84.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.66.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.059 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

