Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 2,992 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,109,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,768,000 after acquiring an additional 709,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,376,000 after acquiring an additional 87,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after purchasing an additional 67,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,882,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,482,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.01. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.81.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 126.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NNN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Articles

