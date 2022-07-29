Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 4,100 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,100 ($49.40) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.06) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,800 ($69.88) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($81.93) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,900 ($59.04) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.83) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,310 ($63.98).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.1 %

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,838.50 ($58.30) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £78.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 448.01. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.42). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,196.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,503.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Rio Tinto Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a GBX 221.63 ($2.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.00%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.70), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($49,300.48).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

