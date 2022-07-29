Berenberg Bank Cuts Conduit (LON:CRE) Price Target to GBX 555

Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 615 ($7.41) to GBX 555 ($6.69) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.82) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 521.25 ($6.28).

Conduit Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Conduit stock opened at GBX 351 ($4.23) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 336.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 372.67. The company has a market cap of £577.75 million and a P/E ratio of -16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Conduit has a 1 year low of GBX 318 ($3.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 545.72 ($6.57).

Conduit Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is -0.87%.

In other Conduit news, insider Neil David Eckert bought 29,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £99,853.74 ($120,305.71). In other news, insider Trevor Carvey acquired 10,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £34,700 ($41,807.23). Also, insider Neil David Eckert acquired 29,197 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £99,853.74 ($120,305.71).

About Conduit



Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

