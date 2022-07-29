Berenberg Bank Cuts Craneware (LON:CRW) Price Target to GBX 2,320

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,725 ($32.83) to GBX 2,320 ($27.95) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Craneware Stock Performance

LON:CRW opened at GBX 1,795 ($21.63) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £637.98 million and a PE ratio of 7,180.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,598.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,740.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Craneware has a 12 month low of GBX 1,340 ($16.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,700 ($32.53).

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; integration for chargemaster management, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

