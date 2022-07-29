Berenberg Bank Cuts Craneware (LON:CRW) Price Target to GBX 2,320

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,725 ($32.83) to GBX 2,320 ($27.95) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Craneware Stock Performance
LON:CRW opened at GBX 1,795 ($21.63) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £637.98 million and a PE ratio of 7,180.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,598.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,740.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Craneware has a 12 month low of GBX 1,340 ($16.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,700 ($32.53).
Craneware Company Profile
