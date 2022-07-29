Berenberg Bank Cuts Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target to GBX 1,490

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,825 ($21.99) to GBX 1,490 ($17.95) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,442 ($17.37) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.48) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.88) to GBX 1,630 ($19.64) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,565.50 ($18.86).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 11.4 %

SN stock opened at GBX 1,067.50 ($12.86) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of GBX 1,108 ($13.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,565 ($18.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,196.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,231.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.31 billion and a PE ratio of 2,409.00.

Smith & Nephew Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,800.00%.

In related news, insider Deepak Nath sold 70,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($15.35), for a total value of £896,615.72 ($1,080,259.90).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.