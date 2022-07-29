Berenberg Bank Cuts The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Price Target to GBX 65

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 65 ($0.78) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 47 ($0.57) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.08) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 86.40 ($1.04).

Shares of RTN stock opened at GBX 50.75 ($0.61) on Thursday. The Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 130.20 ($1.57). The stock has a market cap of £388.27 million and a P/E ratio of -9.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.31.

In related news, insider Loraine Woodhouse bought 49,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £25,059.36 ($30,192.00). In related news, insider Andy C. Hornby bought 376,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £158,030.46 ($190,398.14). Also, insider Loraine Woodhouse bought 49,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £25,059.36 ($30,192.00).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

