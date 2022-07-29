Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 49 ($0.59) price target on the stock.

Resolute Mining Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at GBX 15.80 ($0.19) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.02. Resolute Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 12 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 30.90 ($0.37). The company has a market capitalization of £174.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

