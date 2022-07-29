Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 49 ($0.59) price target on the stock.
Resolute Mining Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of RSG stock opened at GBX 15.80 ($0.19) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.02. Resolute Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 12 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 30.90 ($0.37). The company has a market capitalization of £174.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
